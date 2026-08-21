‘If no gun was fired, how did pellets hit my son?’: Mother of teen injured in CJP protest

Sahil Lochab’s mother, Jyoti, has been going from one police station to another for days, seeking an FIR over the pellet injuries her son suffered during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest last month.

On Friday, she stood outside the Parliament Street police station, a yellow dupatta covering her head, and spoke to the media.

“On August 14, we went to the Connaught Place (CP) police station but we were asked to go to another police station. Then we were made to go back to the CP thana. They say that no gun was fired. If not then how did it (pellets) hit my son,” Jyoti asked.

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Sahil, 19, now wears large dark sunglasses. He underwent surgery on his right eye, where the pellets hit him.

Mother and son were at the police station to try to get an FIR lodged. This time, they were accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, who began a dharna outside.

A protest that changed his life

A student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, Sahil had earlier told The Indian Express said he joined the protest because he was frustrated after the Delhi Police recruitment examination he had appeared for in 2024 was cancelled following a paper leak.

“I wanted to join the Delhi Police and had given the exams in 2024. Then the paper got leaked. That’s why I joined the protest,” he said.

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On July 20, he said the protest site had descended into chaos.

“At that time I was in Connaught Place… I folded my hands as the security forces were running towards us. And then bam. Something hit the right side of my face and I fell down,” he had told The Indian Express last month.

Back at the police station

Rahul has still refused to leave the Parliament Street police station.

He’d been out since morning, first going to Mandir Marg police station to seek an FIR against police officers who allegedly ordered the firing of pellets during the Cockroach Janta Party protest.

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After his demand was not accepted, Rahul, along with Sahil and Jyoti, reached the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, and sat inside his office on a white sofa.

A series of conversations followed as DCP Sachin Sharma tried to persuade the Congress leader to leave. Rahul then came out and sat on the steel benches where visitors usually wait. Sharma followed and continued speaking. He eventually returned inside.

Rahul then addressed the media from the gates of the Parliament Street police station. “We are being told that bullets can be fired at youngsters but Delhi Police and Amit Shah won’t get you justice. She (Jyoti) has been pushed around from police station to police station,” he said.

He then took Lochab’s medico-legal case report issued by Lady Hardinge hospital, where he first rushed after he was hit with pellets on July 20.

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“History of patient being hit by pellets near Jantar Mantar Delhi at about 3 pm. Multiple puncture wounds present on right side of face, limb…,” he read out.

He then asked Sahil to remove his sunglasses and pointed to the pellet injuries.

“He has three injuries to his eyes. He won’t be able to see. He has been blinded… We just want an FIR,” said Rahul.

Rahul’s sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined him at the sit-in. Senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Kumari Selja also reached the DCP office.

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The senior police officers remained behind the large iron gates of the DCP’s office, which were locked.

Outside, Congress workers gathered on the road, sitting in a circle, raising slogans and singing patriotic songs. More workers continued to arrive carrying Congress flags.