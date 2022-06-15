scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
ED quizzes Rahul for 3rd consecutive day in National Herald money laundering case

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 12:21:25 pm
Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi questioning, ED, ED questions Rahul Gandhi, National herald case, RG money laundering case, India newsCongress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (Image: AICC)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his “Z+” category CRPF security escort. He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He had left this office at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night after being questioned for over 11 hours.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency’s office, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in force.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent around 21 hours at the ED’s office over the last two days where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Officials said Gandhi’s questioning could not be completed on Tuesday, and hence, he was asked to continue the recording of his statement on Wednesday.

About 15-16 questions about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment have been put to Gandhi during the questioning held till now, sources indicated.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Rahul Gandhi’s mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital here due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.

