Protest against ED summons to Sonia: Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders detained in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs have been detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the Parliament House against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) move to summon party chief Sonia Gandhi, officials said Tuesday. Senior leaders Deepender S Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan and K Suresh have also been detained.

While Sonia Gandhi was being questioned at the ED office in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, Rahul and other Congress members staged a sit-in protest at Vijay Chowk against the ED and the BJP. The Congress leaders were planning to march from Parliament House to Rashtrapati Bhavan, but the Delhi Police stopped them and detained several of the leaders in buses.

The leaders accused the Delhi Police of manhandling and detaining several party workers, including women. The party has been protesting against the ED’s move to question Sonia Gandhi for weeks now.

Congress protests ED summons to Sonia | Follow live updates here

Right before he was detained, Rahul Gandhi told the media, “India is a police state, Modi is a king”. The protesters stated that the money laundering case is “false” and no FIR has been lodged yet. Meanwhile, Congress members alleged that the detentions are an “absolute misuse of power” by the BJP and the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police refused to comment on the detentions and where the detainees were being taken.

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth had earlier told The Indian Express that protests were not allowed in the area as section 144 of the CrPC had been imposed due to the ongoing Parliament session. It was also communicated to the protesters, she said.