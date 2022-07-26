scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Protest against ED summons to Sonia: Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders detained in Delhi

While Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was being questioned at the ED office in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, Congress members staged a sit-in protest at Vijay Chowk. The Congress leaders were planning to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, but the Delhi Police detained them.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 1:40:12 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sits in protest at Delhi's Vijay Chowk. (Photo: Rahul Gandhi/Twitter)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs have been detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the Parliament House against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) move to summon party chief Sonia Gandhi, officials said Tuesday. Senior leaders Deepender S Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan and K Suresh have also been detained.

While Sonia Gandhi was being questioned at the ED office in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, Rahul and other Congress members staged a sit-in protest at Vijay Chowk against the ED and the BJP. The Congress leaders were planning to march from Parliament House to Rashtrapati Bhavan, but the Delhi Police stopped them and detained several of the leaders in buses.

The leaders accused the Delhi Police of manhandling and detaining several party workers, including women. The party has been protesting against the ED’s move to question Sonia Gandhi for weeks now.

Congress protests ED summons to Sonia |liveFollow live updates here

Right before he was detained, Rahul Gandhi told the media, “India is a police state, Modi is a king”. The protesters stated that the money laundering case is “false” and no FIR has been lodged yet. Meanwhile, Congress members alleged that the detentions are an “absolute misuse of power” by the BJP and the Delhi Police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period

The Delhi Police refused to comment on the detentions and where the detainees were being taken.

More from Delhi

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth had earlier told The Indian Express that protests were not allowed in the area as section 144 of the CrPC had been imposed due to the ongoing Parliament session. It was also communicated to the protesters, she said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India slams China, Pak move to involve third nations in CPEC projects

India slams China, Pak move to involve third nations in CPEC projects

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?
Explained

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

20 years after Kargil: 'Treated 75 injured in peak of battle, all lived to tell the tale'
From The Archives

20 years after Kargil: 'Treated 75 injured in peak of battle, all lived to tell the tale'

Premium
I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement