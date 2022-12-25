Rahul Gandhi couldn’t find nafrat after walking 2,800 km, says BJP

As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived in the national capital, BJP took aim at the Congress leader, with its national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla saying that “after walking 2,800 km Rahul Baba couldn’t find nafrat and hinsa in India”.

He wrote on Twitter: “I welcome this big disclosure by Baba! Thank you Congress!! Rahul could find nafrat in media! So he should start media jodo not Bharat Jodo yatra.”

This was in response to Rahul’s comments at Red Fort, where he said: “When I started walking from Kanyakumari, I thought that hatred had spread to every corner of the country. But that is far from the truth. This is something the television media wants us to believe but that is not the reality.”

The AAP, too, made a veiled attack on the march. Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the Centre should issue mandatory protocols to avoid the situation that the country witnessed during the first and second wave of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. “If such protocols are issued, everyone must show respect to them and follow, be it a political party or someone taking out any yatra,” Chadha said when asked for his party’s stand on the row over Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s “follow Covid guidelines” letter to Rahul.

A war of words had erupted between the Congress and the BJP after the Union health minister wrote to Rahul earlier this week asking him to consider suspending the yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed. Hitting back, Rahul Friday said the ruling party can hold as many public meetings as it wants in the rest of India but sees Covid only where his Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through.

