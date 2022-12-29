A day after Congress raised concerns about Rahul Gandhi’s security arrangement for Bharat Jodo Yatra, government officials said Thursday that the arrangements have been fully made as per laid down guidelines.

“It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with State police/ security agencies as per guidelines. Advisories based on threat assessment have been issued by the MHA to all stakeholders concerned including the State governments. Advance Security Liaison (ASL) is also undertaken for every visit,” a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) source said.

“The Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Padyatra for 24th December, 2022, ASL involving all stakeholders was conducted on 22.12.022. All security guidelines have been strictly followed and Delhi Police has informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made. Security arrangements made for the protectee work fine when the protectee himself adheres to the security guidelines laid down. However, it is pointed out that on several occasions violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Shri Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time,” the source said.

“For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated. It may further be mentioned that during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately,” the CRPF source added.

Congress had written on Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday, alleging that the Delhi Police failed to maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi while he was marching through Delhi as a part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Congress writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requests him “to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining Bharat Jodo Yatra” pic.twitter.com/tCsbyh9D6J — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

“As Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi, on 24th December 2022, the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions, and the Delhi police completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Shri Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security,” Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal wrote in the letter to Shah.

“The situation was so severe that the Congress workers and the Bharat Yatris walking along with Shri Rahul Gandhi had to form the perimeter. At the same time, the Delhi police remained as mute spectators,” the letter said.

“In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Venugopal added.