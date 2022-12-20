In anticipation of Rahul, a Haryana town prepares

With Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Haryana from the Mundaka border in Nuh early Wednesday morning, senior party leaders, workers and people from nearby villages started gathering near the border town on Tuesday evening.

As party workers made final preparations for lodging and other activities at a big tent set up in a village field, about a kilometre from the border, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda arrived and addressed a crowd from a stage.

“This is a historic yatra. I welcome you here and I am happy to see the excitement among all gathered here,” he told the public.

State Congress president Udai Bhan, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MPs Deepender Hooda and Randeep Surjewala and current and former MLAs will receive the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra at 6 am.

On Tuesday, on the national highway 248A from Gurgaon to Nuh, several earthmoving machines were seen clearing the roads, while hoardings of Rahul Gandhi with senior Haryana Congress leaders lined the road at several locations.

Groups of men, especially youths from the nearby village of Doha, arrived in a bus and took their seats early, claiming they had come “to bear witness to the yatra and be a part of changing political discourse”.

Mohammad Akil (18), who runs his father’s grocery shop, said, “I have come here to support leaders who should work for development and improving infrastructure and ensure social justice. The politics of polarisation should not exist. Bhai chara bana rehna chahiye. Political parties must make a concerted effort to unite people.”

He added that he would request senior leaders of Congress to build a government university in Nuh.

Taufiq Ali (32), a resident of Bai Khera village in Ferozepur Jhirka, shut his shop early and reached Doha village with his friend to get a glimpse of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“TV pe toh dekha hai kayeen baar (Have seen him on television several times). But we wanted to see him in person. He is coming tomorrow, but we wanted to see the arrangements in place. For the first time, such a large gathering is taking place in Ferozepur Jhirka, ” he said.

Several elderly men sat on carpets and smoked hookah, and planned to camp for the night for a folk performance, before readying for the yatra early Wednesday morning.

According to a route map released by the party, the yatra will enter the state through the Mundaka border and take a break at about 10 am at Anaj Mandi. It will resume from Nasirbas in Nuh around 4 pm and take an evening break at Bhadas Nagina. The night halt will be at Akeda in Nuh.

On Thursday, the yatra will resume at 6 am from Malab village and take a morning break at Ferozpur Namak in Nuh. A public meeting will be held at 3.30 pm in Ghasera village and the yatra will resume from there and take an evening break with another public meeting at Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna. The night halt for the second day will be at Lakhuwas Sohna near the Ballabhgarh turn.

On Friday, the yatra will resume at 6 am from Harchandpur on the Ballabhgarh-Sohna road and take a break at 10 am in Pakhal village. It will resume at 4 pm from Pali Chowk and take a break at the Badkhal turn in Faridabad. The night halt for the third day will be at Faridabad.