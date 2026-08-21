Rahul Gandhi’s sit-in at Delhi police station with CJP march pellet victim

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, reached a police station on Friday to register a complaint against security personnel who allegedly fired pellet guns during the July 20 protest march to Parliament. Later, he started a dharna outside the office of DCP, New Delhi, alleging that the police had refused to file an FIR.

Gandhi accompanied a student, Sahil Lochav, who suffered a pellet injury on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to demand former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. They first went to the Mandir Marg police station, and then to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi, at Parliament Street.

Rahul Gandhi with 19-year-old Sahil at a dharna outside the DCP office Rahul Gandhi with 19-year-old Sahil at a dharna outside the DCP office

“Rahul Gandhi first went to Mandir Marg police station. Because the case was not registered there, he went to meet DCP (Central). He will not return till the case is registered,” said a Congress leader.

𝐖𝐇𝐎 𝐆𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐓 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒? Delhi Police has no answer.

No I/O number.

No FIR. But students and citizens are asking. Amit Shah, you cannot run away from accountability. We stand with Sahil. We stand with every student.… pic.twitter.com/vTbpXJoZtf — Congress (@INCIndia) August 21, 2026

Lochav submitted a written complaint to the Delhi Police on August 14, but the police refused to provide details of the Investigating Officer, the Congress leader said. “He (Lochav) pursued (the case) on 17th (August) with email and phone. Again, no details of the Investigating Officer were given. No acknowledgement was also given,” the Congress leader said. He added that Rahul Gandhi accompanied Lochav to help him, adding that the DCP has not provided the case officer or his details. “As it’s a cognisable offence, an FIR also has to be registered, but Delhi police is not doing so,” the leader said.

Lochav, a 19-year-old Najafgarh resident, suffered a pellet injury in his right eye during the July 20 march. He underwent a surgery, but a shrapnel is still lodged inside.

The use of pellet guns during the march of Parliament on July 20 has come under scrutiny. Earlier, The Indian Express reported that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had found that a Rapid Action Force (personnel) fired seven shots from a pellet gun and five of them hit protesters.

The Opposition, led by Gandhi, has been targeting the government, especially Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the alleged excesses during the crackdown on the march against paper leaks. This issue paralysed the Monsoon Session of Parliament, as Gandhi demanded the resignation of Shah, who is in charge of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces.