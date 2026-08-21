Rahul Gandhi’s sit-in at Delhi police station with CJP march pellet victim

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition inLok Sabha, reached a police station on Friday to register a complaint against security personnel who allegedly fired pellet guns during the July 20 protest march to Parliament. Later, he started a dharna outside the office of DCP, New Delhi, alleging that the police had refused to file an FIR.
Gandhi accompanied a student, Sahil Lochav, who suffered a pellet injury on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to demand former Education MinisterDharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. They first went to the Mandir Marg police station, and then to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi, at Parliament Street.
Rahul Gandhi with 19-year-old Sahil at a dharna outside the DCP office
“Rahul Gandhi first went to Mandir Marg police station. Because the case was not registered there, he went to meet DCP (Central). He will not return till the case is registered,” said a Congress leader.
𝐖𝐇𝐎 𝐆𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐓 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒?
Delhi Police has no answer.
No I/O number.
No FIR.
But students and citizens are asking.
Amit Shah, you cannot run away from accountability.
Lochav submitted a written complaint to the Delhi Police on August 14, but the police refused to provide details of the Investigating Officer, the Congress leader said. “He (Lochav) pursued (the case) on 17th (August) with email and phone. Again, no details of the Investigating Officer were given. No acknowledgement was also given,” the Congress leader said. He added that Rahul Gandhi accompanied Lochav to help him, adding that the DCP has not provided the case officer or his details. “As it’s a cognisable offence, an FIR also has to be registered, but Delhi police is not doing so,” the leader said.
Lochav, a 19-year-old Najafgarh resident, suffered a pellet injury in his right eye during the July 20 march. He underwent a surgery, but a shrapnel is still lodged inside.
The use of pellet guns during the march of Parliament on July 20 has come under scrutiny. Earlier, The Indian Express reported that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had found that a Rapid Action Force (personnel) fired seven shots from a pellet gun and five of them hit protesters.
The Opposition, led by Gandhi, has been targeting the government, especially Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the alleged excesses during the crackdown on the march against paper leaks. This issue paralysed the Monsoon Session of Parliament, as Gandhi demanded the resignation of Shah, who is in charge of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces.
Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express.
During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state.
During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.
Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor.
Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More