Rahul and Priyanka visit Sonia Gandhi at New Delhi hospital

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to meet their mother and party president Sonia Gandhi, 75, who was rushed to the hospital’s casualty department on Sunday. She was said to have complications of a Covid-19 infection.

“She has now been admitted to the hospital. She continues to be stable,” according to hospital sources.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted on Sunday.

She was diagnosed with Covid-19 ten days ago, when she had a mild fever and isolated herself. Those in the know of the matter said she was admitted owing to a nasal bleed. The Congress president usually undergoes treatment at the hospital under chest physician Dr Arup Basu.