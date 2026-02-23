Delhi govt to reward Rs 25,000 to people helping accident victims

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi government will implement the Centre’s ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme under which people who assist seriously injured road accident victims will receive a cash reward of Rs 25,000 and a certificate of appreciation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday.
The scheme, introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), aims to encourage members of the public to help ensure that seriously injured road accident victims receive medical attention within the “golden hour”, which is the first hour after a traumatic injury, considered critical to ensure survival.
Under the scheme, any individual who ensures that a seriously injured road accident victim is transported to a hospital or trauma centre within the golden hour will be eligible for a reward of Rs 25,000.
If a person assists more than one seriously injured victim in the same accident, the maximum reward will remain Rs 25,000 per case. In addition, ten individuals will be selected annually for a national award of Rs 1 lakh each.
“The initiative has been framed in accordance with the Good Samaritan Rules notified under Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019,” Gupta said. Hesitation to assist accident victims often stems from fear of legal complications or police procedures, she said. The financial incentive, Gupta added, is intended to further encourage public participation.
The government said that for effective implementation, a District Level Evaluation Committee will be constituted, comprising the District Magistrate, a senior police officer, the Chief Medical Officer and the Regional Transport Officer. Gupta stated that the reward amount will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts through an online process.
A separate bank account will be maintained for this purpose, and the entire procedure will be recorded on a digital platform, she added. The MoRTH will also provide an initial grant to the states.
