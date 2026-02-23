Delhi govt to reward Rs 25,000 to people helping accident victims

The Delhi government will implement the Centre’s ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme under which people who assist seriously injured road accident victims will receive a cash reward of Rs 25,000 and a certificate of appreciation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday.

The scheme, introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), aims to encourage members of the public to help ensure that seriously injured road accident victims receive medical attention within the “golden hour”, which is the first hour after a traumatic injury, considered critical to ensure survival.

Under the scheme, any individual who ensures that a seriously injured road accident victim is transported to a hospital or trauma centre within the golden hour will be eligible for a reward of Rs 25,000.