Delhi govt to reward Rs 25,000 to people helping accident victims

If a person assists more than one seriously injured victim in the same accident, the maximum reward will remain Rs 25,000 per case.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 09:42 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha GuptaDelhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi government will implement the Centre’s ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme under which people who assist seriously injured road accident victims will receive a cash reward of Rs 25,000 and a certificate of appreciation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday.

The scheme, introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), aims to encourage members of the public to help ensure that seriously injured road accident victims receive medical attention within the “golden hour”, which is the first hour after a traumatic injury, considered critical to ensure survival.

Under the scheme, any individual who ensures that a seriously injured road accident victim is transported to a hospital or trauma centre within the golden hour will be eligible for a reward of Rs 25,000.

If a person assists more than one seriously injured victim in the same accident, the maximum reward will remain Rs 25,000 per case. In addition, ten individuals will be selected annually for a national award of Rs 1 lakh each.

“The initiative has been framed in accordance with the Good Samaritan Rules notified under Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019,” Gupta said. Hesitation to assist accident victims often stems from fear of legal complications or police procedures, she said. The financial incentive, Gupta added, is intended to further encourage public participation.

The government said that for effective implementation, a District Level Evaluation Committee will be constituted, comprising the District Magistrate, a senior police officer, the Chief Medical Officer and the Regional Transport Officer. Gupta stated that the reward amount will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts through an online process.

A separate bank account will be maintained for this purpose, and the entire procedure will be recorded on a digital platform, she added. The MoRTH will also provide an initial grant to the states.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
lutyens bust
Lutyens’ bust replaced with Rajaji’s: Decolonisation and its layered messaging
While she achieved superstardom as a child artiste, she also made her mark as a leading actor, and her debut film as a heroine became an industry hit.
Mollywood's most successful child superstar was also a style icon; her debut film as lead actress broke records; she quit at height of her fame
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
Advertisement