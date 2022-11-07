Ragpicker killed as car performing stunts rams into him in Gurgaon

A ragpicker was killed and two liquor store workers suffered serious injuries after a car allegedly rammed into them outside the store in Udyog Vihar late on Saturday night, said police.

Police said the deceased was yet to be identified. The two injured persons – Annu Kumar Gupta and Sushil Kumar – are undergoing treatment, said police.

In the police complaint, Gupta said he works as a labourer at the L-1 liquor shop. “On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, around 1.50 am, some workers and I were doing inventory work inside the store with shutters closed. I stepped out for a break and noticed that some men in four cars were hurling abuses and fighting among themselves. Hearing the commotion, other workers from the store came outside. We stood near the store’s gate, and an unknown ragpicker who usually picks up scrap and empty bottles near the store was standing near us,” he said in the complaint.

He alleged two cars were performing stunts, while the other two car drivers were fighting.

“Suddenly, they drove their cars at high speed towards the road

outside. A few minutes later, an Ertiga car drove towards us from far at a high speed and the driver pulled the handbrake just near the gate of the liquor store, and rammed the car into me and another worker… After that, two cars arrived and two men alighted from them and they started beating the ragpicker with sticks. The accused then escaped in cars,” he alleged.

Police said the complainant and his colleague suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital, while the unidentified ragpicker was declared dead on arrival.

ACP Udyog Vihar Manoj Kumar told the media that the incident took place outside an L-1 liquor store near a hotel in Udyog Vihar phase 4. “We received information around 3 am that a person had been murdered, following which police teams reached the spot. According to the complainant, when they were working at the store, they heard commotion and opened the shutter to see that several men who appeared inebriated in four cars – two Ertiga, a Creta and a Venue – were having an altercation. After the fight, the accused men started performing stunts in cars, putting others’ lives in danger. Then one of the cars [Ertiga] ran over the two workers and a ragpicker. We have procured CCTV footage from the liquor store and are checking CCTVs in nearby areas to identify the accused. A case has been registered. The accused are yet to be arrested.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 30 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), said police.