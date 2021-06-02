Ragpicker beaten to death after torture with electric shocks: Delhi Police

Two of the accused have been arrested, while raids are on to nab three more men.

A 28-year-old ragpicker was allegedly abducted, tortured with electric shocks and beaten to death by a group of five persons working with a company associated with Metro construction, on suspicion of theft at Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Tuesday. Two of the accused have been arrested, while raids are on to nab three more men. This is the third incident in the last 11 days where a man was beaten to death on suspicion of theft.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said the deceased, Oshit Das, lived in Jahangirpuri with his family. “We have arrested Krishan Kumar, a security guard, and Dharmendra, a private driver, on the charges of murder. On Tuesday morning, Das’s family informed us he was missing and we launched a hunt. Upon enquiring, we found he was last seen near Majlis Park Metro station,” she said. During investigation, it was found that Das was taken by four persons on two bikes around 6.15 am to the casting depot of Sam India Construction Pvt Ltd, behind Majlis Park Metro station, where they were met by accused Dharmendra. “We lodged an FIR after a police complaint from the victim’s father, Montu Das and started probing. We found he was dumped in Alipur around 7.30 am,” she added.

At the depot, Das was tied up by the accused and thrashed with sticks. “They also gave electric shocks to different parts of his body using wires connected to an electronic board. They asked him to confess he had committed theft from their depot. After killing him, they took his body in their car to Alipur, where they dumped it and escaped. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem,” an officer said.