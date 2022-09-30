scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

AAP MP Raghav Chadha will be arrested soon, charges are being thought up: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Raghav Chadha was nominated by AAP as its Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab in March. Earlier this month, he was named the co-in-charge of Gujarat ahead of the elections in the state.

Chandigarh, Chandigarh news, Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Arvind Kejriwal, delhi government, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that there was a possibility that the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will be arrested soon.

“Since the time that Chadha has been appointed the co-in-charge of Gujarat and he has started campaigning in the state, we are hearing that these people will now arrest him. What the case and the allegations will be are still being thought up,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Chadha was nominated by AAP as the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab in March. He was an MLA from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar and the Delhi Jal Board vice chairperson before he was sent to Punjab by the party as the co-in-charge ahead of Assembly elections.

Earlier this month, he was named the co-in-charge of Gujarat ahead of elections and has been involved in party activities in the state.

Kejriwal’s tweet comes at a time when the AAP has been at the centre of controversies for nearly four months now. It started with its minister Satyendar Jain being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged money laundering. He has been in jail for four months now.

Also Read |BJP busy with fake investigations, Gujarat slipped out of hands: Arvind Kejriwal after Amanatullah Khan bail

This was followed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommending a CBI probe into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. Within weeks, the CBI registered an FIR against 15 people, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair. While Sisodia’s house was raided and his bank locker checked, Nair was arrested by the investigating agency earlier this week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

Another AAP MLA, Durgesh Pathak, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this month in connection with the liquor policy.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 11:05:37 am
Next Story

10 lakh jobs promise: Nitish govt starts with thousands, BJP says first do the maths

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement