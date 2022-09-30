AAP MP Raghav Chadha will be arrested soon, charges are being thought up: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that there was a possibility that the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will be arrested soon.

“Since the time that Chadha has been appointed the co-in-charge of Gujarat and he has started campaigning in the state, we are hearing that these people will now arrest him. What the case and the allegations will be are still being thought up,” Kejriwal tweeted.

जब से राघव चड्ढा को गुजरात का सह प्रभारी नियुक्त किया है और उन्होंने गुजरात में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए जाना चालू किया है, अब सुन रहे हैं कि राघव चड्ढा को भी ये लोग गिरफ़्तार करेंगे। किस केस में करेंगे और क्या आरोप होंगे, ये अभी ये लोग बना रहे हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 30, 2022

Chadha was nominated by AAP as the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab in March. He was an MLA from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar and the Delhi Jal Board vice chairperson before he was sent to Punjab by the party as the co-in-charge ahead of Assembly elections.

Earlier this month, he was named the co-in-charge of Gujarat ahead of elections and has been involved in party activities in the state.

Kejriwal’s tweet comes at a time when the AAP has been at the centre of controversies for nearly four months now. It started with its minister Satyendar Jain being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged money laundering. He has been in jail for four months now.

This was followed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommending a CBI probe into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. Within weeks, the CBI registered an FIR against 15 people, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair. While Sisodia’s house was raided and his bank locker checked, Nair was arrested by the investigating agency earlier this week.

Another AAP MLA, Durgesh Pathak, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this month in connection with the liquor policy.