Raghav Chadha seeks L-G Baijal’s intervention in land for DJB

March 27, 2021 2:29:13 am
Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha Friday sought Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s intervention in allotment of land to the DJB for building sewage facilities.
In a letter to Baijal, Chadha said several requests have been made and meetings held on allotment of Gram Sabha and private land to the DJB for building decentralised sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations. He said that despite letters and requests, the Delhi Development Authority, chaired by the L-G, has not made any progress on the subject.
Chadha also met Baijal Friday to discuss the matter. Sources said as per procedure, the matter has been forwarded to DDA to look into from the L-G office.
