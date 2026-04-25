‘Sheesh Mahal Part 2’: Raghav Chadha slams Kejriwal’s new home, day after leading AAP exodus to BJP

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Barely a day after former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved into his new home at Lodhi Estate, controversy erupted with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the AAP’s chief former loyalist Raghav Chadha accusing him of developing a “Sheesh Mahal Part 2”.
The AAP has hit back and called the pictures shown by the BJP as “fake”, claiming they’ve been taken from “Pinterest”.
Speaking to the media, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed it was the row over ‘Sheesh Mahal’ that led to the AAP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls last year.
“… Sheesh Mahal Part Two has come in Delhi. Some pictures of it have surfaced. If there was one major reason for the Aam Aadmi Party’s loss in the Delhi elections, Sheesh Mahal was one of them… not even a year has passed since the Delhi elections ended, and Sheesh Mahal Part Two has come. I wonder how the few remaining good workers of the Aam Aadmi Party will respond when people in the streets and localities ask them questions about Sheesh Mahal. The Aam Aadmi Party should introspect and think about it,” Chadha said, a day after he led an exodus of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the AAP to the BJP.
The BJP had earlier referred to the 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines bungalow, which was allotted to Kejriwal in 2015 during his tenure as Delhi CM, as “Sheesh Mahal” while pointing to “extravagant luxuries” on the premises.
Addressing a press conference at the national BJP headquarters, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh claimed Kejriwal has become habituated to living lavishly.
“Taking shelter under the Anna Movement, Mahatma Gandhi, taking support of the photo of martyr Bhagat Singh… Kejriwal came to power and built a lavish house for himself and did nothing for the people,” he alleged, adding, “We are going to show Sheesh Mahal 2 of Delhi’s Rahman dacoit (Arvind Kejriwal)”.
Singh then showed pictures of the Type VIII bungalow — 95, Lodhi Estate — allotted to Kejriwal by the Centre, and of the amenities and interior decorations. Singh alleged that the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) does not spend such a huge amount on bungalows and it seems like “private money” was spent to create top quality amenities there.
Singh claimed the AAP chief’s residence has five bedrooms and four drawing rooms, and amenities superior to any other bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, including those of leaders of other parties such as the Congress and the DMK.
“We all are astonished after seeing these pictures,” he said, and sought details of the expenditure on “Sheesh Mahal 2”.
He also alleged that because of Kejriwal’s “greed”, honest party leaders are leaving his party.
Hitting back, former CM and senior AAP leader Atishi said: “All the pictures released by Parvesh ji are fake. They are not pictures of Kejriwal ji’s house. To find out whose house is luxurious, Rekha Gupta ji and L-G sahib should open their own houses, and Kejriwal ji will open his house. The public will decide for itself.”
“… the funny thing is that these pictures aren’t even of Kejriwal ji’s house, but downloaded from Pinterest!… When they can’t find anything against Kejriwal ji, they’re making false claims based on images picked up from the internet. Parvesh ji: You could’ve used AI for this instead; theft doesn’t get caught that quickly,” she said in a post on X.
The AAP leader said the party will soon file a “defamation case”.
Singh had defeated Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in the 2025 polls.
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