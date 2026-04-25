‘Sheesh Mahal Part 2’: Raghav Chadha slams Kejriwal’s new home, day after leading AAP exodus to BJP

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed it was the row over ‘Sheesh Mahal’ that led to the AAP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls last year. (ANI Photo)

Barely a day after former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved into his new home at Lodhi Estate, controversy erupted with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the AAP’s chief former loyalist Raghav Chadha accusing him of developing a “Sheesh Mahal Part 2”.

The AAP has hit back and called the pictures shown by the BJP as “fake”, claiming they’ve been taken from “Pinterest”.

Speaking to the media, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed it was the row over ‘Sheesh Mahal’ that led to the AAP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls last year.

“… Sheesh Mahal Part Two has come in Delhi. Some pictures of it have surfaced. If there was one major reason for the Aam Aadmi Party’s loss in the Delhi elections, Sheesh Mahal was one of them… not even a year has passed since the Delhi elections ended, and Sheesh Mahal Part Two has come. I wonder how the few remaining good workers of the Aam Aadmi Party will respond when people in the streets and localities ask them questions about Sheesh Mahal. The Aam Aadmi Party should introspect and think about it,” Chadha said, a day after he led an exodus of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the AAP to the BJP.