Raghav Chadha is AAP’s South Delhi Lok Sabha pick

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday appealed to people to vote for Raghav Chadha in the 2019 general elections, virtually declaring his candidature from the south Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

He made the announcement while inspecting a lake revival project in Rajokri, which falls under the southeast Delhi constituency, along with Chadha.

Interacting with locals, Kejriwal said if Chadha wins, he will personally ensure that pucca dwellings are constructed for residents of the local slum clusters: “Last time, you gave all (seven) seats to the BJP. They (BJP MPs) don’t do any constructive work. Their only job is to obstruct us in every step. This time, in the elections in April-May, vote for Raghav Chadha. I will ensure that each one of you get a pucca house.”

The AAP has declared six Lok Sabha in-charges so far, including Chadha, who had been made the prabhari of south Delhi. Chadha said people now have the option of voting for the AAP and sending “Kejriwal’s foot soldiers to Parliament from all seven Lok Sabha constituencies”. He said the party is yet to officially conveyed word about his candidature.

During a public meeting earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had declared Atishi the Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi. No official declaration of candidates has been made for any of the other five seats so far.