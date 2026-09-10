Raghav Chadha filed Form 6 on Aug 26, approved after due procedure: Delhi CEO office

BJP MP Raghav Chadha meets Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. (@raghav_chadha/X via PTI Photo)

The office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday said that BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha had filed Form 6 seeking inclusion in the electoral roll of Rajinder Nagar constituency on August 26 and his application was approved on September 2 after due procedure.

This, after the AAP alleged that Chadha, who left the party to join the BJP in April, had got himself enrolled illegally as a voter in Delhi after being struck off the draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) roll last month in Punjab, where he had been registered as a voter since at least 2024.

“As per record available, Raghav Chadha, MP (Rajya Sabha) applied for inclusion of his name in Form 6 in AC-39 (Rajinder Nagar) on August 26,” the office of Delhi CEO said.