AAP’s Raghav Chadha detained ahead of protest outside Amit Shah’s residence

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha was detained today by the Delhi Police ahead of a planned protest by the party outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence over alleged embezzlement of funds by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Apart from the protest outside Shah’s house, the party had also said that they had planned dharnas outside Lt-Governor Anil Baijal residence. The request was however rejected by the Delhi Police due to covid-19 protocols. DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, “In view of the DDMA guidelines, all public gatherings are prohibited to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Moreover, section 144 of CrPC has been in force in New Delhi district. We have considered the (AAP) request but rejected it.”

Chadha, however, questioned why the BJP leaders are allowed to protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. Municipal corporation mayor’s, along with other BJP members have been protesting outside the CM house for a week, demanding funds that they say are owed to them. “BJP leaders have been protesting outside the CM house for several days. It seems like Section 144 and the pandemic guidelines don’t apply to them,” Chaddha said.

On Friday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had alleged in a press conference that the North MCD had misappropriated around Rs 2,400 crore funds given by the South MCD — a claim that the North MCD mayor had denied. The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the issue.

Atishi said: “We demand that there be a CBI inquiry for this loss to the public exchequer. There must be stringent action against the culprits, because it is with this Rs 2,400 crore that doctors, staff, nurses, teachers, our Covid warriors could have been paid salaries. We will continue the sit-in until a CBI inquiry is ordered into the issue.”

