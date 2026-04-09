Racket that hired students to write exams for entrance examination candidates busted

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two applications to remotely access systems at exam centers, a bunch of students from universities like IIT and DTU hired as “problem solvers” and a flat in Dwarka. That’s all it took for a racket to allegedly write exams on behalf of candidates fraudulently, police said.
One Harsh Vardhan (28) has been apprehended in connection with the case, they said.
Harsh, a resident of Patna in Bihar, was running the show from Dwarka’s Happy Homes apartment, police said. He allegedly “hired” students from prestigious universities, telling them that they had to play the role of “problem-solvers” for various coaching centre examinations and test papers. Based on the repute of their colleges and skillset, they were offered fees ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, per question.
Police said that on Tuesday, the racket was allegedly helping candidates appearing for an IT lab test in Jodhpur — part of the entrance exam of Mumbai’s prestigious Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. Police said at least 27 students, including five from IIT-Roorkee, were bound down.
“Harsh had admit cards of the candidates and his associate Pranjal arranged students who they hired on the pretext of making them solve questions for platforms like Byju’s and Doubtnut,” DCP (Dwaraka) Kushal Pal said.
The accused would use applications like Any Admin and Ammy Desk to access the systems of the original candidates, police said.
“Prima facie, an organised racket involved in impersonation, remote system access and outsourcing of answers has been unearthed,” a senior officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS.
The operation began after officers received a tip-off regarding some alleged suspicious activities inside the building in Dwarka. A team conducted a raid at the premises, where several youths were found, they said, adding that their identities were verified and sustained questioning led investigators to the core of the operation.
Police said many of those found at the Dwarka flat have claimed that they were unaware of the larger conspiracy.
Probe revealed that students were recruited from Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Jammu & Kashmir.
Further investigation to trace other members of the syndicate is underway. Officers said more arrests are likely as they are analysing digital evidence and financial trails linked to the racket.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram