Racket that hired students to write exams for entrance examination candidates busted

Police said many of those found at the Dwarka flat have claimed that they were unaware of the larger conspiracy.

Two applications to remotely access systems at exam centers, a bunch of students from universities like IIT and DTU hired as “problem solvers” and a flat in Dwarka. That’s all it took for a racket to allegedly write exams on behalf of candidates fraudulently, police said.

One Harsh Vardhan (28) has been apprehended in connection with the case, they said.

Harsh, a resident of Patna in Bihar, was running the show from Dwarka’s Happy Homes apartment, police said. He allegedly “hired” students from prestigious universities, telling them that they had to play the role of “problem-solvers” for various coaching centre examinations and test papers. Based on the repute of their colleges and skillset, they were offered fees ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, per question.