Racket offering fake Indian passports busted, 9 held at Delhi’s IGI Airport

The Delhi Police Thursday arrested nine people, including eight Bangladeshi nationals, for allegedly forging passports and other documents to gain Indian citizenship. The police said the accused arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Seychelles, South Africa, Nepal and other neighbouring countries Wednesday.

The main accused, Debashish Chakraborty (52), is a resident of Kolkata who runs a nexus by providing Indian passports and forged visa documents to foreign nationals, the police said.

The eight passengers travelling with Chakraborty posed as Indian nationals but a security officer at the airport found their passports were forged, the police added.

“During scrutiny of their credentials and travel documents, it was found that all the above-mentioned passengers are Bangladeshi nationals and they fraudulently obtained Indian passports by cheating Indian authorities…They fraudulently affixed the departure stamp of Kolkata on their passport,” reads the FIR.

Chakraborty confessed to his crime and revealed he and his associates would procure forged passports for foreign nationals in Kolkata and had been cheating the authorities for years.

A senior police officer said: “We found that Roy would take Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh from foreigners to give them Indian passports. Many of the passengers were not aware that Chakraborty was doing illegal work as he posed as a government official.”

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy, Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act and Foreigners Act, said the police.