Racket selling expired Nestlé Sugar Free, Glucon-D, Vicks VapoRub busted in Delhi; one held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with a racket involved in tampering with and selling expired food and cosmetic products as fresh stock in the open market, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said on Saturday.
Police said that acting on credible intelligence regarding the illegal storage and reprocessing of expired consumer goods, a raid was conducted at a godown located at Gali No 9B, Pushta Road, Jagatpur, Delhi.
A huge quantity of expired daily-use items like Nestlé Sugar Free, Glucon-D, Dabur Gulabari Body Lotion, Dabur Gulabari Rose Water, Clean & Clear Face Wash, Vicks VapoRub, Dabur Lal Tail, Odomos, Dabur Chyawanprash, and Savlon Antiseptic were seized during the raid, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikral Singh said the accused has been identified as Omprakash Sharma (40), a resident of Rail Vihar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly operating an illegal setup where expired products were being systematically altered and prepared for resale, police said.
According to the police, the accused was storing large quantities of expired food and cosmetic products as well as removing or chemically erasing original expiry dates and batch numbers.
“He allegedly reprinted fresh manufacturing and expiry dates, repacked and relabeled the products to make them appear genuine, and supplied them to unsuspecting buyers in the market,” a police officer said.
Printing frames, labeling materials, and other equipment used to alter expiry and manufacturing details were also seized from the premises, police said.
Officers said that such illegal activities not only cheat consumers financially but also pose serious health risks, especially in the case of antiseptics, nutritional supplements, and food items.
Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the expired stock, identify suppliers and distributors, and uncover the complete supply chain network, police said.
The operation was carried out by a dedicated team led by Inspector Ashish Sharma, along with Sub-Inspector (SI) Prakash, SI Guman Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Chawla, Head Constables Amit and Manish, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sunil Shrivastav of Crime Branch.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram