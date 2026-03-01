Racket selling expired Nestlé Sugar Free, Glucon-D, Vicks VapoRub busted in Delhi; one held

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests a 40-year-old for allegedly rebranding expired food and cosmetics as fresh stock. Seized items include popular brands like Nestlé, Dabur, and Vicks.

A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with a racket involved in tampering with and selling expired food and cosmetic products as fresh stock in the open market, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said on Saturday.

Police said that acting on credible intelligence regarding the illegal storage and reprocessing of expired consumer goods, a raid was conducted at a godown located at Gali No 9B, Pushta Road, Jagatpur, Delhi.

A huge quantity of expired daily-use items like Nestlé Sugar Free, Glucon-D, Dabur Gulabari Body Lotion, Dabur Gulabari Rose Water, Clean & Clear Face Wash, Vicks VapoRub, Dabur Lal Tail, Odomos, Dabur Chyawanprash, and Savlon Antiseptic were seized during the raid, police said.