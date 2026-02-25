Racial slurs hurled at 3 women from Arunachal Pradesh: 1 arrested, SC/ST Act invoked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two days after allegedly hurling racial slurs and intimidating three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a woman named Ruby Jain has been arrested, police said.
Senior officials said Ruby was arrested after SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was invoked by the Delhi Police after videos of her abusing the women and other evidence was verified.
Police said the women were allegedly targeted on February 20 around 3.30 pm when they were getting an air conditioner installed at their rented home. During the process, some debris allegedly fell into the house of the accused, who lives on the lower floor.
Following this, the accused and her husband, Harsh Singh, allegedly verbally abused the trio. The complainants alleged that derogatory and racial remarks were made even as they apologised.
A purported video of the incident was widely shared on social media where the accused woman could be seen saying that her husband is the “son of a ‘politician’.”
Referring to the trio, she can be heard saying in the clip that they are “Rs. 500 mein massage parlour mein kaam karne wali dhandewali (sex workers who work at massage parlours for Rs 500).”
Advocate Reena Rai, representing the three women, was quoted as saying by PTI that the incident reflects the persistent racial prejudice faced by people from the Northeast in the national capital.
“As neighbours, they should have provided these women, who live far away from home, a sense of security. Instead, they harassed them and made filthy remarks,” said Rai, who hails from Sikkim.
“We are as much Indian as anyone else. Why are we treated like outsiders just because we are from the Northeast? We, too, have the right to live with equality and dignity,” she added.
