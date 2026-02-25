Racial slurs hurled at 3 women from Arunachal Pradesh: 1 arrested, SC/ST Act invoked

Police said the women were allegedly targeted on February 20 around 3.30 pm when they were getting an air conditioner installed at their rented home.

Two days after allegedly hurling racial slurs and intimidating three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a woman named Ruby Jain has been arrested, police said.

Senior officials said Ruby was arrested after SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was invoked by the Delhi Police after videos of her abusing the women and other evidence was verified.

Police said the women were allegedly targeted on February 20 around 3.30 pm when they were getting an air conditioner installed at their rented home. During the process, some debris allegedly fell into the house of the accused, who lives on the lower floor.