R-Day violence: FIR against 2,000 people in Palwal; Section 144 imposed in Faridabad

Farmers and police clash at ITO in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after farmers protesting against the three farm bills tried to break through police barricades in Palwal to reach the national capital, where the Republic Day tractor parade spiralled into chaos, an FIR has been lodged against more than 2,000 people over the incident.

According to the police, the FIR has been lodged under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 8 of the National Highways Act. The case has been registered on the basis of the complaint provided by a head constable at the Gadpuri police station.

“The FIR has been registered against 2,000 to 2,200 people moving on 350 to 400 tractors, who became violent with police officers, broke barricades and containers, and blocked the National Highway between 11.30 am and 12 pm near Softa village in Gadpuri,” said Sub-Inspector Hanish Khan, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

“We are still investigating the matter. We are yet to identify the accused or make any arrests,” he added.

The protestors, police officials said, had tried to enter Faridabad district and move towards Delhi, but had been stopped by police personnel. Officials had also claimed that the Palwal Superintendent of Police (SP) and another officer narrowly escaped being run over by a tractor during the incident. Police had eventually managed to speak to the protestors and convince them to turn back to Palwal.

Following the incident, however, Section 144 has also been imposed in Faridabad “due to apprehension of any tension, damage to public property, and loss of life”.

In his orders, District Magistrate Yashpal Yadav has stated that gatherings of “five or more than five people”, carrying “sticks…swords…any kind of firearms”, will be “completely prohibited”.

“These directions will remain in force…till further orders,” read his order.