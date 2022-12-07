scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

QuintEdge achieves 92% pass rate in FRM exams through ‘Intuitive’ teaching methods

In the name of increasing competition, hundreds of new coaching institutes have started offering FRM preparation, with teachers having almost negligible professional experience.

QuintEdge’s platform is equipped with more than 5,000+ practice questions (Representational Image)
With over 80,000 candidates appearing for the FRM exam in 2022, the number of such aspirants is expected to grow exponentially. Currently there are XXX certified FRMs across the globe, making it one of the most recognized Risk Management certification in the world.

Catering to this learning gap, QuintEdge was designed as a one-stop prep solution for professional Finance certifications like CFA, FRM and Investment Banking, where the faculties are Industry experts themselves with actual experience of working in the filed relevant to the said certification.

“Our 100% Doubt resolution policy, Intuitive learning methodology and Innovative teaching techniques – these are the three key features that sets our course apart from other FRM prep providers”, said Yash Jain, co-founder at Quintedge, an Industry Veteran and one of the most sought after faculty for FRM.

QuintEdge’s platform is equipped with more than 5,000+ practice questions, including adaptive practice MCQs with solutions, summary notes, and videos – they’re clubbed together to ensure that the student is prepared in all the aspects before the actual exams. They claim to have achieved 92% pass rate in the FRM examination over the past 4 attempts.

Their team elaborated that the motto of QuintEdge is to ensure whether the student learnt the actual concept, not just from the examination point of view but also from a standpoint of getting a Job in the field of risk. They believe that education extends way beyond the classroom teaching. Hence, They use real life examples, story telling techniques, and softwares to make the students visualize the tough formulas and not just mug them up.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:36:42 am
Cops: Accused procured cyanide through owner of dyeing unit

