Delhi: Bus enters subway while trying to avoid accident

A low-floor bus crashed into a subway crossing after its driver attempted to save an SUV from the full impact of a collision in west Delhi’s Naraina area on Thursday.

Three occupants of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus were injured while two people inside the Maruti Brezza were unhurt, police said.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the police had received information about the accident at the Naraina police station and that further inquiries were underway.

Bansal said the driver, Rohitash, tried to save the SUV from the impact of the collision and ran the bus into the subway crossing in the process.

“Three people—the driver, the conductor and the marshal—were present in the bus and were injured. Two people who were present in the Brezza are both safe,” the police officer said.

As the bus had already hit the car before going into the subway, the police intend to arrest the driver after he is treated for his injuries. He will be booked for rash and negligent driving, the police said.