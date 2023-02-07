Quick thinking by bus marshal prevents Rs 5,000 robbery

Pradeep Kumar (31), a bus marshal, was on duty when he saw a pickpocket snatching money out of a passenger’s front pocket. Without thinking twice, he grabbed hold of the thief, took the money back and returned it to the passenger.

Kumar said he has been working as a bus marshal for four years, and always prioritises security of commuters.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar said: “I was only doing my job to protect my passengers. When I saw a pickpocket snatching money out of a passenger’s front pocket, I quickly grabbed hold of him and took the money back… the thief, however, fled at the next bus stop.”

Tweeting about the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I feel proud of our bus marshals who are providing safety to bus passengers every day.”

The incident took place on December 3 when Kumar’s bus left Mongolpuri’s D Block for Nizamuddin at 6 pm. Kumar said he saw many passengers board from Peeragarhi. “I noticed three suspicious persons who were standing close to passengers as if they were trying to pick their pockets… I quickly held onto one of them and saw he had stolen Rs 5,000 in cash from a passenger. However, the accused person along with his accomplices fled from the spot when the bus halted at the next stop,” Kumar said.

Kumar further said, “I am aware that such pickpockets often carry a weapon with them but when I see something wrong, I cannot stop myself from intervening. I am not scared of anything and I am grateful that everyone has acknowledged and appreciated what I did, but I was only doing my job… it is the most basic task that is expected of me.”

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also praised Kumar, and tweeted: “While performing his duty with great promptness, Pradeep recovered Rs 5,000 from pickpockets and returned to the passenger safely. All the marshals posted in our buses serve the passengers like this every day. We are proud of them.”