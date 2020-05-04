Quack caught prescribing medicine to control breathlessness in Delhi containment zone

The sub-divisional magistrate has also ordered a probe to weed out other quacks in the area. (Representational Image) The sub-divisional magistrate has also ordered a probe to weed out other quacks in the area. (Representational Image)

An FIR has been filed against a man who was pretending to be a doctor and prescribing medicines to those complaining of breathlessness in a New Delhi containment zone. The man was running a clinic in Gautam Budh Nagar area, which is among the 96 containment zones in the city.

According to sources, the person running the clinic was not qualified and was prescribing Deriphyline, a medicine used to manage difficulty in breathing. “Breathlessness is among the few symptoms of Covid-19 and he was giving it to the people without any medical degree. He was suggesting steroids as well,” said a senior officer from the district administration.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that he was giving medicines on behalf of a doctor who is not registered with any medical council. “Many such complaints have been coming in from several resettlement colonies as well. We have requested the authorities concerned to issue a notice regarding such quacks who are still operating in the city. An FIR should be registered against all of them,” said Dr Girish Tyagi, president of Delhi Medical Association (DMA).

The sub-divisional magistrate has also ordered a probe to weed out other quacks in the area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.