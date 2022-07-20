PWD to redevelop three key flyovers for smooth commute between Central and Outer Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) is going to repair and redevelop three major flyovers in Delhi—those in Karampura, Gokalpuri, and Mukundpur—to provide smooth and seamless connectivity, said officials.

This will help commuters, especially those travelling between West Delhi and Central/New Delhi, North East Delhi and Ghaziabad and Outer Delhi to New Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Under the rehabilitation work of these flyovers, the PWD will replace and repair the expansion joints, bearings, and pedestals of the flyovers to avoid any kind of untoward incidents and make them safe for the public.

“Rehabilitation of flyovers is done every five to seven years in order to make particular stretch healthier and safer for the commuters and also to avoid accidents or any other untoward incidents. The PWD is going to rehabilitate three key flyovers that connect the outer/border of the city to the central part of the city,” said an official.

The official added that on the Mukundpur flyover, the RCC jacketing of two piers will be done where the RCC will be demolished and chipping-sounding slabs, beams and columns will be done. On the Karampura Flyover, expansion joints and bearings will be replaced and repaired.

“Pedestals will be replaced at the Gokalpuri flyover and overall, damaged parts, potholes, broken roads, layout, and the main carriageway will be repaired and the stretch will be strengthened. All potholes will be filled, and the road will be completely dismantled, and re-laid. Besides, proper signages, boards and diversion, stop marks will also be freshly painted with thermoplastic paints,” said the official.

Officials also said that the repairing of expansion joints, pedestals, and bearings will also increase the life of the flyovers. Tenders have been floated for re-developing these three flyovers, they added.

The tendering process and awarding contract will take about a month and once the work begins it will be completed in six months. The estimated cost is Rs 12.65 crore.