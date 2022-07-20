PWD to redevelop three key flyovers for smooth commute between Central and Outer Delhi

July 20, 2022 9:16:23 am
The Public Works Department (PWD) is going to repair and redevelop three major flyovers in Delhi—those in Karampura, Gokalpuri, and Mukundpur—to provide smooth and seamless connectivity, said officials.
This will help commuters, especially those travelling between West Delhi and Central/New Delhi, North East Delhi and Ghaziabad and Outer Delhi to New Delhi and Ghaziabad.
Under the rehabilitation work of these flyovers, the PWD will replace and repair the expansion joints, bearings, and pedestals of the flyovers to avoid any kind of untoward incidents and make them safe for the public.
“Rehabilitation of flyovers is done every five to seven years in order to make particular stretch healthier and safer for the commuters and also to avoid accidents or any other untoward incidents. The PWD is going to rehabilitate three key flyovers that connect the outer/border of the city to the central part of the city,” said an official.
Subscriber Only Stories
The official added that on the Mukundpur flyover, the RCC jacketing of two piers will be done where the RCC will be demolished and chipping-sounding slabs, beams and columns will be done. On the Karampura Flyover, expansion joints and bearings will be replaced and repaired.
“Pedestals will be replaced at the Gokalpuri flyover and overall, damaged parts, potholes, broken roads, layout, and the main carriageway will be repaired and the stretch will be strengthened. All potholes will be filled, and the road will be completely dismantled, and re-laid. Besides, proper signages, boards and diversion, stop marks will also be freshly painted with thermoplastic paints,” said the official.
Officials also said that the repairing of expansion joints, pedestals, and bearings will also increase the life of the flyovers. Tenders have been floated for re-developing these three flyovers, they added.
The tendering process and awarding contract will take about a month and once the work begins it will be completed in six months. The estimated cost is Rs 12.65 crore.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod
Latest News
Mahesh Bhatt recalls Sushmita Sen’s romance with Vikram Bhatt, defends her right to ‘live life on her own terms’
Popular Punjabi lyricist-singer Jaani injured in road accident: ‘Saw death and God with my eyes today’
While You Were Asleep: SA beat ENG in Stokes farewell ODI, Barcelona beat Miami 0-6 and Ceh becomes youngest discus throw world champion
Explained: Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Jaishankar to move Bill in RS to prohibit financing of weapons of mass destruction
Bangalore News Live: Will act on demand for Maratha reservation as per constitutional provisions, CM Bommai says
Delhi News Live: Murdered DSP was set to retire, take up farming; moderate rain likely today
ENG vs SA ODI: England debutant Matthew Potts falls ill as players, spectators suffer exhaustion in staggering heat
Chris Evans on humanising The Gray Man’s villain: ‘Even though Lloyd Hansen is deplorable, he believes he’s right’
Why Rajendra Kumar was known as the ‘Jubilee Kumar’ of Bollywood, his films ran for at least 25 weeks in theatres
When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his actor friend, Om Puri saved his life
Redmi K50i launch Live Updates: The Redmi K-series comes back to India