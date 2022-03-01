PWD to redevelop footpath from IP flyover to ITPO tunnel

To boost pedestrian safety, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to redevelop the footpath on both sides of the road from Indraprastha (IP) flyover to ITPO integrated tunnel works.

Under the redevelopment project, estimated to cost Rs 79.39 lakh, the footpath will be dismantled and rebuilt with a proper engineering plan in a bid to make it safer and more pedestrian-friendly. “Currently, the footpath is not in a good condition. It is broken, uneven and two-wheelers often use it to escape traffic jams. The uneven pattern leads to bottlenecks and creates traffic congestion. We are repairing the footpath to make it walkable for pedestrians,” said an official.

Recently, after noticing the poor condition of footpaths, walkways and manholes across the city, the PWD directed its engineering staff to resolve the issue on priority.

“In existing footpaths, it has been observed that at several places, paver blocks have settled, manhole covers are not placed properly, paver blocks are missing in patches, kerbstones at few places and malba lying on footpaths and vegetation are growing at some places. It is suggested that the total length of footpath in the division be distributed among all the field staff and these officers should own that much of the footpath and personally ensure that improvements are implemented from one end to another,” the department said in its guidelines.

Officials said the footpath will be maintained as per the SOP issued. “It will be demolished and reconstructed with Agra red sandstone, thick walls and matte-finish vitrified tiles will be laid. All uneven kerbstones will be removed and repaired.”

The PWD will also de-silt and repair the drainage in this section. All vegetation growing on the footpath will be removed, proper signages placed and a road crossing facility will also be provided.

Officials informed that tender has been floated and the work will soon begin.