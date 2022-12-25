PWD to install CCTVs inside subways for women’s safety

To improve safety of women and enhance utilisation of pedestrian underpasses and subways, the Public Works Department (PWD), ahead of G20 preparations, is planning to install CCTV cameras and better lighting, said officials.

“Delhi has many subways and footover bridges (FOBs) which are not well lit and maintained. Most of them are in poor condition and filled with sewage. So, at many places, pedestrians, especially women, avoid using such underpasses and risk their lives by hopping or jaywalking to cross the road,” said a senior PWD official.

Officials added that subways located at busy sections with no options to cross the road are being used by the public.

The Indian Express visited some of the subways in AIIMS, Connaught Place, INA, Andrews Ganj, Safdurjung Hospital, ITO and Kashmere Gate. It was found that subways interconnected with Delhi Metro stations like INA are used in large numbers. The AIIMS and Safdurjung Hospital subways, though not connected, are used by the public as they are close to major hospitals. After sunset, however, it turns into a temporary shelter for patients and homeless who sleep there.

“Even during the day, it is scary to use the path. You find drunkards sleeping or sitting downstairs. As a woman, I don’t feel safe using this path during night at all,” said Meeta, a student.

Many subways were not differently abled friendly as they had no lifts.

“It’s not as if the PWD did not install lights, those installed are often stolen… we are improving these pedestrian paths by installing cameras and lights,” said an official, adding that a proposal will be soon moved for installation of cameras. The PWD also plans to deploy security guards round the clock and a house keeper for maintainence.

There are around 40 subways and 70 FOBs across the city.