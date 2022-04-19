PWD starts work on Delhi Sports University, consultants appointed to prepare project report

The Public Works Department (PWD) has appointed a consultant for designing and preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s ambitious Delhi Sports University.

Reviewed the design plans for Delhi Sports University and Teachers University. These universities will provide world class facilities to our students and teachers, to empower them to achieve their dreams. pic.twitter.com/w3R4iK179X — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 8, 2022

According to a senior official, the consultants have also prepared the initial designs and presented them recently during a review meeting held by the Deputy Chief Minister Manishi Sisodia who also holds the portfolio of PWD. “The consultants have been appointed and a meeting was also where they presented their idea and designs. But, there are some changes and they are working on the final DPR for constructing the sports University,” said the official.

Besides, the consultant will work on geotechnical and topographical surveys, layout, map, approvals, and others.

The tender for appointing a consultant for Delhi Sports University was floated in September 2021. The estimated cost of constructing the university is around Rs 1,000 crore, said officials.

Officials said that the “world-class” Delhi Sports University will be constructed on 79 acres of land at Ghevra village situated in the outer parts of the city.

The sports university will have training facilities and learning centres where students will learn about the techniques of a particular game. The upcoming campus will have a University School of Sports Technology, University School of Sports Health Science, University School of Sports Ethics Humanities and Social Science, University School of Sports Economics and Management, University School of Sports Architecture, and University School of Physical Education and Teacher Training.

There is also a plan to construct a central library with a capacity of 1000 students, a science centre of sports, an e-book facility etc. The buildings may be around 20 storeys or more with a football ground, running tracks, two courts each for tennis, basketball, volleyball, 8-10 court for badminton, and an aquatic centre with four all-weather swimming pools. It will have separate indoor and outdoor facilities with a shooting area, archery field, taekwondo, chess, kabaddi, table tennis, etc.

Karnam Malleshwari, the first Indian woman Olympiad, has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of DSU.