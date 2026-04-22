PWD set to begin work on two half flyovers in Delhi at Savitri Cinema, Kalkaji

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The PWD is set to soon begin the construction of two half flyovers at Savitri Cinema and Kalkaji, while also extending the Modi Mill flyover to Kalkaji temple, as part of an .
The project aims to decongest a 7.2-km stretch of the Outer Ring RoadIntegrated Corridor Redevelopment Plan between the Modi Mill flyover and IIT Gate, which as per officials, sees more than two lakh vehicles a day.
“Work has been awarded to the contractor and foundation stone will be laid by next month. Thereafter, work on ground will begin in a month… The project is part of the integrated transit corridor redevelopment plan to decongest Outer Ring Road,” PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said. He said that the aim is to achieve free flow of traffic from Modi Mill to IIT Gate.
Once constructed, the stretch will provide smooth connectivity between Delhi and NCR cities like Gurgaon, Noida and Faridabad as well as signal-free connectivity to the IGI Airport. It will benefit people living in South Delhi areas like GK, Chirag Delhi, Safdarjung, Hauz Khas, Paschim Enclave, Kalkaji and East of Kailash, among others.
Officials said that the project, estimated to cost Rs 371.75 crore, has been awarded to Gawar Construction Limited.
They added that PWD will seek no objection certificate from traffic police, soon after the foundation stone is laid. “As this is one of the busiest stretches, the work will be carried out in a phased manner, most likely during the night, so that commuters do not face problems and traffic movement is not disrupted,” said an official.
While the road along Savitri Cinema is 435-m long, the stretch from Kalkaji Temple to Modi Mill is 1,140 m in length and Modi Mill to Kalkaji temple is 870 m, officials said.
“A feasibility study was conducted to decongest Outer Ring Road, from Modi Mill to IIT Gate. We found a need for capacity augmentation measures at Maa Anandmayee Marg, Captain Gaur Marg and Savitri Cinema intersections,” said the official. “To address this, the extension of Modi Mill flyover, up to the Kalkaji temple flyover, and the construction of half flyovers at Kalkaji temple and Savitri Cinema intersection will be undertaken,” the official added.
Officials said that road widening is not possible on this stretch as residential buildings are located on both sides. Also, there are six elevated corridors on this stretch—at Khel Gaon, Savitri Cinema, Chirag Dilli, Kalkaji, Modi Mill (Okhla) and IIT flyover, having eight traffic signals.
“When the existing stretch was developed, there were fewer vehicles, a smaller population, and limited housing units. However, these have now nearly tripled, leading to severe traffic congestion. Therefore, there is a need for a comprehensive integrated corridor revamp of this stretch,” said the official.
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