PWD set to begin work on two half flyovers in Delhi at Savitri Cinema, Kalkaji

“When the existing stretch was developed, there were fewer vehicles, a smaller population, and limited housing units. However, these have now nearly tripled, leading to severe traffic congestion. Therefore, there is a need for a comprehensive integrated corridor revamp of this stretch,” said the official.

The PWD is set to soon begin the construction of two half flyovers at Savitri Cinema and Kalkaji, while also extending the Modi Mill flyover to Kalkaji temple, as part of an .

The project aims to decongest a 7.2-km stretch of the Outer Ring RoadIntegrated Corridor Redevelopment Plan between the Modi Mill flyover and IIT Gate, which as per officials, sees more than two lakh vehicles a day.

“Work has been awarded to the contractor and foundation stone will be laid by next month. Thereafter, work on ground will begin in a month… The project is part of the integrated transit corridor redevelopment plan to decongest Outer Ring Road,” PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said. He said that the aim is to achieve free flow of traffic from Modi Mill to IIT Gate.