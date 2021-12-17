PWD to strengthen roads along ten key stretches in West Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) will strengthen about ten key stretches in the West Delhi area to make roads safer for commuters and pedestrians by preventing traffic jams and accidents caused due to broken roads and potholes. The department has also received financial nod for the development work, said officials.

A PWD official said, “We have got the financial approval for strengthening, resurfacing and micro-surfacing these roads to improve safety. This procedure is carried out when the roads are in bad condition and needs improvement and maintenance. Under this, the PWD will repair the roads and fill cracks, broken sections and potholes to avoid accidents and make the roads better for traffic movement, commuter and pedestrian safety.”

The official added that they have received administrative approval from the competent authority for carrying out the work. The estimated budget of the road repair work is Rs 23.45 lakh. “Once the construction ban imposed to control dust and air pollution is lifted, the PWD will begin strengthening work on these stretches.”

The stretches which will be strengthened in the coming months are Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Jail Road), Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, B-2/ Dharam Marg, Captain Anuj Nayyar Marg, B-1, B-2 connecting road, Gurudwara Road, Major Rajeev Laul Marg, Mangal Pandey Marg (Hari Nagar Tower to Maya Puri), Goswami Tulsi Das Marg i.e. Road number 32 H No 6/1 to 3/200 Subhash Nagar, Vedic Marg among others.