PWD to replace 1.4 lakh China-made CCTV cameras in Delhi, says Minister

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Singh Sahib said all cameras installed in the first phase were sourced from Chinese manufacturer Hikvision. (Credit: Pixabay)

The Delhi government has decided to replace 1.4 lakh Chinese-origin CCTV cameras installed across the city in a phased manner, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Wednesday.

According to official data, 2,74,389 CCTV cameras have been installed by the PWD across rge Capital since 2020. Of these, while 1,40,000 cameras were installed between September 2020 and November 2022 during the AAP regime, 1,34,389 cameras were set up between June 2025 and March 2026 after the BJP came to power in Delhi.

Singh said all cameras installed in the first phase were sourced from Chinese manufacturer Hikvision.

“We have approved the replacement of 50,000 Chinese cameras in the first phase. Every Chinese camera installed will be systematically replaced with secure and trusted systems,” he added.