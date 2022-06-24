PWD to repair key roads in East, Central Delhi; tenders floated

In order to ensure smooth and safe roads for commuters ahead of the monsoon season, the Public Works Department (PWD) is going to repair and strengthen several key arterial roads in East and Central Delhi, officials said.

According to senior PWD officials, the roads are repaired every five years and several stretches in East Delhi are due for repair. The roads have developed potholes and cracks, so the stretches will be repaired with cold milling techniques to increase life. “To give extra life to the roads, PWD will lay a 2-3 inch bituminous layer and the potholes and patches will be repaired. With this, the commuters will experience a smooth ride without bumps,” an official said.

Tenders for the same have been floated, officials said, and the work on the ground will start in one month. The estimated cost of the work is Rs 8.95 crore. “Once the construction starts, the roads will be repaired in six months,” said an official.

The PWD will also repair footpaths, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings for the safety of pedestrians, besides redeveloping the ornamental horticultural patches along the roads.

Officials said the key roads set for revamp include the NH-24 to Kondli Bridge, Sameer Bhan Marg, the road from the Iivestock market, Gali number 7 in Block-C, Ghazipur Dairy Farm, Bhagwan Mahavir Swami Marg and the stretch from Highland apartment to Soochna apartment in Vasundhara Enclave. Stretches on Avenue Marg, Sekhrita Marg, Sadhbhawana Marg, Ambedkar Marg, Khudiram Bhose Marg and others will also be repaired.

The PWD manages major roads stretching across 1,440 km in Delhi. The department is also redeveloping and restoring the expansion joint of flyovers such as Pul Mithai Flyover, Okhla Flyover, Janak Setu Flyover, Oberoi-Lodhi Road – Chirag Delhi Flyover, ISBT Kashmere Gate Flyover and Nehru Nagar Flyover.