PWD plans dedicated health division in Delhi to expedite hospital works, infrastructure projects

In a bid to expedite health-related projects like the construction of hospitals, the improvement of hostel buildings and infrastructure, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) will open a new division.

“The name of the new division will be the Health Project division under the Health Maintenance Zone. The location of the new division will be decided by the chief engineer (health) at his level. The sanctioned strength of the new division will be clarified later,” said a senior PWD official.

According to officials, the PWD decided to open the new division as against merging Other Project division-1 and Other Project division-2. The department will also sanction a separate land or location to set up the health division.

The PWD maintains and repairs all government hospitals, mohalla clinics, polyclinics and dispensaries that come under the Delhi Government. Besides, the department also constructs new hospitals and mohalla clinics. Currently, the department is constructing seven new hospitals.

Besides, the PWD has also merged the Other Project divisions 1 and 2 and sanctioned staff and officials for it. A total of 26 staff members will be shifted to this division, including executive engineer, assistant engineer, junior engineer and clerk, said officials.