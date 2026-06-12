PWD gives nod for a consultant for structural audit of Signature Bridge in Delhi

To ensure the structural stability of the Signature Bridge, the Public Works Department (PWD) has approved a proposal to engage a consultant to conduct a comprehensive structural audit and preparation of maintenance methodology of the city’s first asymmetrical bridge, inaugurated in 2018.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Public safety is our highest priority. It is surprising that no structural audit of the Signature Bridge was conducted in the last seven years. This landmark structure suffered from years of neglect under the previous government. To ensure its long-term safety and stability, we have decided to appoint an expert consultant for a comprehensive structural assessment.”

The consultant will also examine the slanting lifts and assess the feasibility of making them operational for public use. Based on the report, necessary steps will be taken for repairs, rehabilitation and maintenance, Singh told The Indian Express.

The Signature Bridge project was executed by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC). The DTTDC, however, did not have the budget for its maintenance, and after several request made by it, the bridge was finally handed over to the PWD earlier this year.

According to an official document, the cost of engaging a consultant is Rs 17.5 lakh. The consultancy will include a detailed structural safety and stability assessment of the bridge. A comprehensive maintenance methodology, including recommendations for preventive, periodic and long-term measures, will also be part of it.

The PWD also directed the engineer in charge to ensure that the consultancy services are completed on time. “No cost escalation will be entertained without prior approval of the competent authority,” read the document.

A senior PWD official said that after taking over the bridge from DTTDC, PWD carried out an internal audit and found that the surface and grills and side railings of the bridge were damaged and the street lights were not functional.

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Following that, the department took immediate measures like eradicating dark spots by fixing streetlights. Besides, patch works were carried out on the road surface and potholes were repaired, said officials.

“Whenever a road stretch, especially an elevated one, is completed after a long period, it requires a proper structural audit, followed by rehabilitation every two years. But the bridge did not go through proper audit or maintenance for years,” said an official, adding that the PWD had initially decided to rope in IIT Delhi and Kanpur.

Officials said that a team of experts from IIT had also visited the site.

The elevated bridge, termed as an engineer marvel and India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge was constructed by the DTTDC at a cost of Rs 1,518.37 crore.

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The bridge falls under the jurisdiction of the PWD. While the project was executed by the DTTDC, the agency was initially allocated funds for construction and maintenance of the bridge for three years.

However, after the maintenance period ended, DTTDC faced budgetary constraints and decided to hand over the bridge to the PWD, which is responsible for the upkeep and repair of roads and related infrastructure in the city.

“The Signature Bridge is a highly specialised and technologically advanced piece of infrastructure that serves as a landmark for Delhi. It requires dedicated maintenance protocols, skilled technical personnel and specialised equipment,” officials said, adding that periodic structural audits are crucial to prevent failures, particularly in complex long-span bridges such as the Signature Bridge.

Taking over the bridge was also among the key targets outlined in the PWD’s 100-day action plan for this year.

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The bridge links the Outer Ring Road with Northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar and Bhajanpura, providing direct connectivity to commuters travelling between Loni, Ghaziabad, Rajinder Nagar, northeast Delhi and central parts of the Capital, including ITO.

The bridge is known for its iconic pylon, which, at 154 metres, is among the tallest structures in Delhi. The pylon features a viewing gallery that has emerged as a popular attraction for visitors.