PWD begins first phase of desilting work in Delhi ahead of monsoon

The Public Works Department in Delhi has begun the first phase of desilting work to remove silt, garbage and floating plastic material from stormwater drains, covered drains as well as open ones ahead of the monsoon.

Road managing agencies were recently directed by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to desilt all drains and make sure that no waterlogging occurs ahead of the G20 summit which is scheduled to be held during September 9-10.

Every monsoon, the city sees heavy waterlogging that leads to traffic jams due to improper de-silting and coordination between departments. “We have started the tendering process for the desilting work. Contracts will be given for a year and the desilting work will be done in a phased manner. The first phase will be completed by May 15,” said a PWD official.

The official added that directions were given for safety, precautions, proper disposal of malba (debris), and dumping on MCD grounds. “Many times, the agency desilts the drain and leaves the malba and rubbish on the roadside, making it difficult for pedestrians to use footpaths. It also gives a bad impression. Thus we have given directions for disposal of malba as well,” the officials said.

The agency will also have to take photographs before and after the work at all locations on a daily basis to be kept as records. The disposal of silt/sludge/building rubbish/earth-mixed malba to the authorised MCD dumping ground shall be done through mechanical transport.

“Desilting of drain shall be done in stretches of the approximate length of 50-100 metres. The section shall be blocked on both ends with the help of sandbags and de-watered with pumps. After de-watering, desilting shall be done completely till the bottom of the drain. During the blockage/desilting of drain in the particular section, necessary arrangement shall be done for diversion of the flow of drain,” said an official.

Tenders have been floated for desilting all types of stormwater drains across Delhi. The work will start by March and will be completed by May 15 before the arrival of monsoon, said officials.