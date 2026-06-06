Eye on monsoon, PWD directs all its divisions to complete drain cleaning and desilting work by June 15

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Ahead of monsoon, the Public Works Department (PWD) has directed all its divisions to complete drain cleaning and desilting work by June 15 to prevent flooding and waterlogging across Delhi, officials said.
Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday inspected the Zakhira underpass, one of the city’s major waterlogging hotspots. Flooding at the location often causes traffic disruptions along Ring Road up to ITO in Central Delhi.
“Following the recent spell of rain, all identified waterlogging points across Delhi were inspected by teams from PWD and Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Officials have been continuously monitoring the situation and carrying out necessary improvements… All departments have been directed to remain on alert,” he said.
Singh further said that the government was using the time before monsoon arrived to strengthen infrastructure and improve drainage systems. “Pump stations have been upgraded, monitoring systems activated and regular inspections are being carried out,” he added.
In a recent order, the PWD has said that timely cleaning of drains and proper functioning of pumps were of paramount importance when it comes to dealing with waterlogging during monsoon, which usually arrives in the last week of June in Delhi. It added that all engineers concerned have been directed to immediately begin cleaning drains and ensure the work is completed by June 15.
“Proper evidence in the form of photographs/videos in support of drains having been cleaned, should be maintained. Silt extracted from the drains should be cleared within 24 hours so that the extracted silt do not enter into the drain again,” the order said.
It added that officials would coordinate with MCD, DJB and the Irrigation and Flood Control department to ensure regular cleaning of drains and nallahs where PWD drains discharge.
Further, the order directed executive engineers to ensure that all manholes are properly covered and submit compliance certificates by mid-June to prevent accidents during monsoon. Also, the order sought regular cleaning of roadside bell mouths and rainwater pipes on flyovers. “This exercise shall be repeated on regular basis during the monsoon period,” it said.
Singh said emphasised that every department must work in coordination to deliver a waterlogging-free Delhi this monsoon. “The government has undertaken a city-wide drive to identify, monitor and rectify vulnerable locations. Similar preventive works are being carried out in multiple areas to ensure that residents experience minimal disruption during the rainy season,” he said.
“Our focus is not limited to Zakhira alone. Every identified waterlogging point in Delhi is being addressed. We are committed to ensuring that roads remain functional, traffic movement remains smooth and citizens do not suffer during the monsoon,” he added.
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