Eye on monsoon, PWD directs all its divisions to complete drain cleaning and desilting work by June 15

Singh emphasised that every department must work in coordination to deliver a waterlogging-free Delhi this monsoon (PTI Photo)

Ahead of monsoon, the Public Works Department (PWD) has directed all its divisions to complete drain cleaning and desilting work by June 15 to prevent flooding and waterlogging across Delhi, officials said.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday inspected the Zakhira underpass, one of the city’s major waterlogging hotspots. Flooding at the location often causes traffic disruptions along Ring Road up to ITO in Central Delhi.

“Following the recent spell of rain, all identified waterlogging points across Delhi were inspected by teams from PWD and Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Officials have been continuously monitoring the situation and carrying out necessary improvements… All departments have been directed to remain on alert,” he said.