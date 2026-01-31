PWD calls in Delhi and Kanpur IITs for structural audit of Signature Bridge in Delhi

The bridge was recently taken over by PWD for maintenance, following a request from Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC).

Written by: Gayathri Mani
3 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 10:41 AM IST
PWD has roped in IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur to conduct a structural audit of Delhi’s Signature Bridge, opened in 2018.PWD has roped in IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur to conduct a structural audit of Delhi’s Signature Bridge, opened in 2018. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Public Works Department (PWD) has engaged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and IIT Kanpur to conduct a comprehensive structural audit of the Signature Bridge, India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge, which was opened for the public in 2018, officials said on Friday.

The bridge was recently taken over by PWD for maintenance, following a request from Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC).

“The bridge is not in a good condition. It had not been maintained properly by DTTDC over the years. It has been seven years since it opened to the public, but not even a single structural audit has been conducted. Structural audit of elevated corridors, which take years to complete, should be conducted at least twice a year,” a senior PWD official said.

The official added that after taking over the bridge, a team of PWD had conducted an internal audit and found the road surface, the grills and the side railings in a damaged condition. Moreover, streetlights were non-functional.

“Following the internal audit report, street poles and lights were fixed to eradicate dark spots. The road surfaces and potholes were also repaired. But as the bridge did not go through a proper structural audit and maintenance for years, the PWD decided to engage experts from IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur to ensure that the bridge is completely safe,” said the official.

Officials said a team of experts from the two IITs have already visited the site. “They have asked for the map, architectural design and other construction details of the bridge. The two institutes will submit their report in a month, after which it will be decided if further intervention is required,” said the official.

When contacted, a DTTDC official said, “We had handed over the bridge in good condition. But any agency that takes over a stretch like this will conduct an audit to check its structural stability for its satisfaction.”

Story continues below this ad

The elevated bridge was constructed by the DTTDC at a cost of Rs 1518.37 crore. It was given a budget to build the bridge and maintain it for three years. After its term got over, the DTTDC started facing budget issues and decided to handover the bridge to PWD, as it looks after road maintenance and repair.

The stretch, which falls under PWD’s jurisdiction, is a cantilever spar cable-stayed bridge which spans the Yamuna river at Wazirabad section, connecting Wazirabad to East Delhi. It also connects the Outer Ring Road with Northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar and Bhajanpura, providing a direct connectivity to commuters travelling between Loni in Ghaziabad, Rajinder Nagar as well as Northeast and Central parts of the Capital, such as ITO.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
“It seems the process will now be discontinued”: Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement