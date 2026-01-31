PWD calls in Delhi and Kanpur IITs for structural audit of Signature Bridge in Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) has engaged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and IIT Kanpur to conduct a comprehensive structural audit of the Signature Bridge, India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge, which was opened for the public in 2018, officials said on Friday.

The bridge was recently taken over by PWD for maintenance, following a request from Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC).

“The bridge is not in a good condition. It had not been maintained properly by DTTDC over the years. It has been seven years since it opened to the public, but not even a single structural audit has been conducted. Structural audit of elevated corridors, which take years to complete, should be conducted at least twice a year,” a senior PWD official said.