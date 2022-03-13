PWD begins decongesting Moolchand to Ashram flyover stretch

The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun work on the nearly 4-km-long Moolchand to Ashram flyover stretch in a bid to decongest the corridor and make it safer for pedestrians. As part of this, a ‘sports centre/play area’ will come up below the 2.5-km-long Lajpat Nagar flyover for residents of nearby areas who have no access to parks.

Lakhs of vehicles use this road, which sees heavy traffic snarls every day. To bring uniformity to the road, the department is removing bottlenecks and widening carriageways with equal width and length on both sides.

“Currently, there are many bottlenecks on this road due to which traffic movement is hit even during non-peak hours. Several motorists use the footpaths to escape traffic. Under the plan, the entire road will be redeveloped and pedestrianised,” said a senior PWD official working on the stretch, which is part of the government’s streetscaping project. The drainage system on the stretch is also being redeveloped to tackle waterlogging during monsoon.

The department is also introducing pedestrian signages for the first time on Delhi’s roads on this stretch. Currently, these are only installed at malls. It will have information about ramps and guide the public on how to use roads, where to walk and when to cross.

“Differently abled- friendly paths, cycle tracks, walkways, rationalised carriageways, and selfie points are key points of streetscaping. We are making Delhi roads your best friend. These roads are being developed in such a way that people can jog, cycle, or go on long walks without being afraid of getting hit by a vehicle,” said the official.

The sports centre under the Lajpat Nagar flyover will include a 6-metre-wide badminton court, a yoga/meditation centre, an open gym, and seating areas. Zebra poles and crossings will be created for public safety. The complex will be fenced off with iron gates, decorated with designer LED lights, street furniture. The PWD has also painted the flyover with rainbow colours to improve traveler experience.

Meanwhile, officials are trying to shift homeless people living below the flyover. “We have asked them to move to the nearby rain basera and are also in talks with NGOs to safely shift them to some other place,” said an official.

Work is expected to be completed by June 30. The estimated cost is Rs 50 crore.

The official also said there is a proposal to construct a bypass road connecting all flyovers from Moolchand to Moti Bagh to make it signal free.