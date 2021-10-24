Puzzle car parking facility opens at South Delhi’s Adhchini village

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation Sunday inaugurated an automated multi-level puzzle car parking in Adhchini village, which has a capacity to accommodate 56 vehicles.

Mayor Mukesh Suryan said the move will facilitate parking for people in both rural and urban parts as it has been constructed on lesser space than traditional parking lots. The total plot area of the parking lot is 467.83 sqm and a total of 56 vehicles can be parked at a time.

A senior official of the South MCD said average retrieval time for each car will be 150 seconds, while it takes nearly 15 minutes in traditional parking lots. The parking lot has two modules, with six levels in each module. Thirty-one cars can be parked in one module and 25 in the second module, said the senior official.

There will be no manual interference at this automated multi-level puzzle car parking facility after parking the vehicle at ground level. The official said the modular design has been made of steel: “It’s a pollution free structure where response time will be very less. Fire-fighting and other arrangements have also been made at this facility.”

Work on two automatic puzzle parking lots at Punjabi Bagh and M Block Market in Greater Kailash II, with a capacity to accommodate over 200 and 450 cars respectively, would also start this month, he said. The projects, however, will take more than a year to be completed.