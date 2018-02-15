Put our ministers and MLAs in jail but don’t bother residents: Arwind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Amit Mehra) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Amit Mehra)

Investments to improve roads and drainage system, round-the-year studies on air pollution, and the fulfilment of its promise to make Delhi a WiFi city were among the assurances Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave at an event to mark the Aam Aadmi Party’s three years in power.

With two sets of elections — Lok Sabha in 2019 and Assembly in 2020 — and possible bypolls this year, this year’s anniversary has gained significance. While the party listed its achievements — in sectors of water, education, health and power — it also deliberated on its areas of focus in the next financial year.

Kejriwal said his government would make “massive investments” to improve existing condition of roads and develop drainage systems across the capital. He also expressed hope that the Supreme Court, which is to deliver a judgment on the administrative powers in the capital, will rule in its favour, leading to the government having control over the key Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

Alleging that Delhi was a “victim of dirty politics”, the CM attacked the BJP, asking it to “put all ministers and MLAs in jail” and not “bother” residents. “I want to say, put all our ministers and MLAs in jail and clear all files. But don’t bother the people of Delhi. Delhi is becoming a victim of dirty politics and I am sure that in the coming days, there would be a solution for it,” Kejriwal said.

Asked about corruption, Kejriwal said that in 2013, when his government had control over the ACB, AAP had put a “complete stop” to corruption. “Education, health and sewerage will continue to be our top priority this year. But we will also make massive investments for repair of roads and construction of streets, drainage… We will set aside funds in the Budget (2018-19) for the purpose,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that the government will start providing free WiFi service, a key poll promise made during the 2015 polls, “soon”. “The Delhi government is going to implement free WiFi this year and for this, a provision of separate fund will be made in the Budget,” he said.

