Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Push to hire regular staff for vacant posts in Delhi govt

The action comes following directions from L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, said sources, adding that he recently asked the services department to look into the number of vacancies and contractual employees deployed and if their tenure was extended from time to time in various departments under the Delhi government.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (Express Archives)

Contractual employees in the Delhi government could soon be replaced with regular ones, with Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directing all departments and autonomous bodies to submit data on the number of employees and their engagement and extension of contractual/ad-hoc period. Sources said the departments have been issued a memorandum to provide information within the stipulated time on a priority basis. The memo reads, “Top priority, Hon’ble L-G reference.”

The action comes following directions from L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, said sources, adding that he recently asked the services department to look into the number of vacancies and contractual employees deployed and if their tenure was extended from time to time in various departments under the Delhi government.

The CS has asked the departments to provide data on ad-hoc and contractual employees, through both email and speed post, by October 15.

“It has been observed that 17,256 posts under direct recruitment are lying vacant in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and it was directed that all departments having vacant direct recruitment posts will send requisition for filling up the posts to Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)/Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) including those which are falling vacant within six months of sending the requisition,” reads the memorandum undersigned by Special Secretary, Services, Kulanand Joshi.

It further states, “It has further been observed that the departments under GNCTD have engaged contractual/ad-hoc employees in many such vacant posts and extended their contract time to time. Various outsourced employees are also engaged through agencies like ICSIL and NIELIT against these vacant posts.” Officials said, “He directed the services department that this information be sought from various departments so that posts occupied by these appointees could be replaced with regular appointees.”

The memorandum has been issued to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, and local and autonomous bodies of the Delhi government to submit data in a given format such as name, level of posts and number of sanctioned posts against which the persons appointed on ad-hoc basis and the total number of persons appointed on an ad-hoc basis and outsourced against the post with designation as on October 1, 2022.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 01:59:31 am
