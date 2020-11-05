Pusa tech a success, other states should follow suit: Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal at Narela’s Hiranki village Wednesday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said the Delhi government’s experiment to convert crop residue into manure using a bio-decomposer has been successful. The bio-decomposer, developed by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), was sprayed on about 800 hectares of field as part of a pilot initiative last month.

Earlier in the day, the CM visited Narela’s Hiranki village, farmlands around which were also picked for the pilot. “We had sprayed the solution on farmlands across Delhi around October 13. By now, the entire stubble has been converted into manure and the fields are ready for sowing again. Delhi, along with the PUSA Institute, has given a cheap and effective alternative to stubble burning,” Kejriwal told reporters.

The Delhi government funded the spraying, which cost Rs 20 lakh. Kejriwal said neighbouring Punjab and Haryana should also use the spray “without any excuse”.

According to SAFAR, the share of biomass burning in the volume of PM 2.5 was 5% on November 4, sharply reducing from 40% recorded on November 1. The share entirely depends on the direction of winds blowing over the capital.

“No government can make any excuse. I have spoken to several farmers in Punjab and Haryana, and I know they do not want to burn stubble anymore. We would present this alternative before the Supreme Court owing to its effectiveness. Farmers and scientists of PUSA Institute are very satisfied with the output of the solution,” the CM added.

Kejriwal also said he has conveyed the efficacy of the bio-decomposing process to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar: “He said Delhi may experiment with it first, and based on the efficacy of the alternative, the Centre will consider implementing it in other states.”

Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who accompanied the CM, blamed the Centre for failing to tackle the matter: “If the Delhi government can implement such a method, then Punjab, Haryana and UP could have also done the same. But due to the Centre’s irresponsible behaviour, none of the states took up this initiative, which is why Delhi’s citizens are suffering today.”

