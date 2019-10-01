Purvanchal politics heats up as BJP takes aim at Delhi CM over hospital remark

The Delhi BJP Monday trained its guns on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remark on people from outside the capital availing healthcare facilities here, saying that the comments were “humiliating” towards people from Bihar and other states.

Advertising

While laying the foundation stone of a new trauma centre Sunday, Kejriwal had said that people from Delhi found long queues at hospitals because those from outside were also flocking to avail healthcare facilities here. This, he said, was a testament to how much the health infrastructure had improved in the city, and how free medicines and treatment were a major draw.

“A person from Bihar buys a Rs 500 ticket, comes to Delhi, gets a Rs 5 lakh operation free in a Delhi hospital and returns. This does make us happy — that people from our own country are getting good treatment and are happy. But Delhi has its own capacity; how can it treat everyone in the country?” the CM had said.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said: “If people from Bihar or other states come here for treatment, why is Kejriwal in pain?”

Advertising

“First, he did not give benefits of Ayushman Bharat to people in Delhi, and now he feels the pain if people from other states, especially Bihar, come here,” he said. “People from Purvanchal and other states will teach Kejriwal a lesson in the upcoming elections because of the hatred he has shown towards them.”

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel also raised the issue: “I want to ask Kejriwal ji how he can say Bihar and Purvanchal are a burden on Delhi… Delhi is not his private property… most of the health infrastructure was build by government before him… he has insulted the people of Bihar, and the BJP will make it a big issue.”

Migrants from Bihar and Eastern UP, who have come to be known as Purvanchalis in the capital, are estimated to comprise nearly a third of the city’s over 2 crore population. With elections just four months away, the vote bank will be crucial in deciding political fortunes.