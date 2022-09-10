Punjabi singer Honey Singh pays Rs 1 cr interim settlement to estranged wife, files for divorce

Punjabi singer Hirdesh Singh alias Honey Singh has paid an interim settlement amount of Rs 1 crore to his wife Shalini Talwar as they have filed a divorce petition before a Delhi court, his lawyers said.



Shalini had approached a Delhi court in 2021 alleging physical, mental and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband. She had filed a domestic violence case against her husband and demanded a compensation of Rs 20 crore from the respondents.



Singh was represented by his lawyer Advocate Ishaan Mukherjee who has refused to comment on the case but has confirmed the developments.



The two parties appeared before the court to settle their marital dispute by filing for divorce by mutual consent as prescribed under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.



Family court judge Vinod Kumar has allowed first motion in this case following which Singh paid his wife the interim amount.

The terms of the settlement were presented before the court in a sealed envelope.



The court is expected to take up the case six months’ time on March 28, 2023, when the second motion in this case will be heard and the divorce is expected to be finalised, lawyers said.