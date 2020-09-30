Punjab Youth Cong chief held for setting tractor on fire at Rajpath

Six members of Youth Congress Punjab were arrested earlier for setting the tractor ablaze at India Gate on Monday. (Express photo)

A day after a group of men, including several members of the Youth Congress’ Punjab unit, set a tractor on fire at Delhi’s Rajpath in a bid to protest against the farm bills. Delhi Police has arrested the unit’s president Brinder Singh Dhillon, along with three more members of the Punjab Youth Congress.

DCP (New Delhi) Dr Eish Singhal said, “On Monday, we arrested six men, and on Tuesday, we arrested four more — Dhillon, All India Youth Congress (AIYC) national general secretary Harish Panwar, AIYC’s national general secretary Abraham Roy Mani and AIYC secretary Bunty Shelke. Interrogation is on.” The FIR in the matter has filed at Tilak Marg police station.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Punjab Youth Congress, however, posted on their Facebook page that the four men “surrendered at the Tilak Marg police station”.

As per the police, around 7.15 am-7.30 am on Monday, 15-20 people gathered at Rajpath — which is a breach of security — and set a tractor on fire. Police claimed the men entered Delhi after PSOs (personal security officers) posted with Dhillon escorted them in a gypsy.

DCP Singhal said, “We have written a letter to Punjab Police seeking departmental action against these policemen.” A response from the Punjab Police is awaited, said a Delhi Police officer.

A PCR call regarding the incident was made on Monday at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The flames were doused and the tractor was removed from the site. Police had filed an FIR and arrested six members of the Youth Congress.

The incident was a security breach as Mansingh Road and the surrounding areas in New Delhi fall in the high security zone, where Section 144 is in place throughout the year.

On Monday, members of the Punjab unit of the Youth Congress took to social media to post photos and videos of the tractor being unloaded from a truck and being set afire.

The Indian Youth Congress had tweeted, “Our country thrives on the blood and sweat of our farmers. From fighting the British to feeding the entire nation, our farmers are the nation’s backbone. On #BhagatSingh’s birth anniversary Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against the govt’s anti-farmer Bills.”

