Punjab to Tikri: 50 students travel 300 km to join protest

Around 50 schoolgirls travelled 300 km from Kishangarh in Punjab and joined farmers at the Tikri border on Monday to extend their support to the protest. Dressed in their uniform, the students, mostly from classes XI and XII of Holy Heart Senior Secondary School, staged a march in the afternoon and raised slogans such as ‘Kisan Ekta Zindabad’.

The school’s managing director, Ranjeet Kaur, said the students will stay here for at least two-three days after which other batches will arrive: “We will stay in tractors and trolleys like other farmers. We know people here who have made arrangements for us.”

She said they are children of farmers sent to the protest site by their parents, who couldn’t come due to financial or health reasons.

The school has over 600 students. “The boys will also come later via public transport and other means. We brought the girls in a bus,” said Kaur, adding that some of the students had been part of the protest in the state earlier too.

Ashdeep Kaur, a student of Class XI, said her family is against the bills “as it will benefit private companies at the cost of farmers and end the mandi system”.

Another student, Jaspreet Kaur, who is in Class XII, said she decided to come as her father is ill. “We will be here till the law is revoked,” she said.

When asked if her studies would get hampered by being at the protest, she said, “Being here for farmers is more important as they give food to everyone.”

Speaking over the phone, Gurpreet Singh, whose daughter Gurmeet Kaur was part of the team that came to protest, said, “One of my relatives is very sick and needed blood, so I had to stay. I wanted my child to be my voice, to speak about how farmers across the region are against this black law.”