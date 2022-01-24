Kejriwal trying to put pressure on probe agencies, gain sympathy ahead of polls: BJP

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has said that the IT inquiry against Health Minister Satyendra Jain has been going on for quite long and it seems Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal now knows that concrete evidence has come out against Jain.

“Kejriwal, with his statement, is on one hand trying to pressurise the investigating agency to not arrest Satyendra Jain, while on the other hand he is trying to invoke public sympathy just before elections,” Gupta said.

The chief minister had on Sunday said that Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were set to arrest Jain ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab. “We have learnt through our sources that the ED is about to arrest Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain just ahead of the polls in Punjab. They are welcome. The Centre has raided Satyendar Jain twice earlier and has come up empty handed. If they want to come again, they are most welcome,” he said.

Gupta said that despite all his efforts, Kejriwal was unable to establish his party as the largest and was trying to play with public sentiments by talking about raids and arrest.