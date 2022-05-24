scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Punjab Police goes to Delhi HC to seek custody of Bagga

On May 6, a Punjab Police team took him into custody from his Janakpuri residence but were stopped by police in Haryana on the way back, following receipt of information from Delhi Police regarding a search warrant.

Written by Sofi Ahsan | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 1:33:19 am
Punjab Police, Delhi Police, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Archive

Alleging that Delhi Police misused entire legal machinery and statutory powers only to protect and shield an accused, the Punjab Police has approached the Delhi High Court seeking restoration of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s custody and quashing of the kidnapping FIR, which had become the basis for his release earlier this month.

Bagga is accused by Punjab Police of fuelling disharmony, unrest and ill will against different religious groups. On May 6, a Punjab Police team took him into custody from his Janakpuri residence but were stopped by police in Haryana on the way back, following receipt of
information from Delhi Police regarding a search warrant. Haryana Police later handed over Bagga’s custody to Delhi Police, which released him during the night on the basis of a court order.

The case titled ‘State of Punjab versus State (Govt. of NCT of Delhi) & Ors’ is listed for hearing before the bench of Justice Anu Malhotra Tuesday. Punjab has also sought setting aside of the search warrants and release order issued by metropolitan magistrate of the Dwarka court in the case filed by Bagga’s father at Janakpuri police station.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Punjab Police has accused Delhi and Haryana Police of acting “at the behest of the political leadership” and of using a “false and fabricated” FIR to protect Bagga. Allowing the court orders and FIR to continue will lead to abuse of process of law and harassment of authorised police officials, the Punjab Police has argued before Delhi HC.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read today
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...Premium
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles aheadPremium
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles ahead
More Premium Stories >>

Punjab Police in the petition also alleged that when its team reached Janakpuri police station to intimate local police officials, Delhi Police illegally detained them till 6 pm and even senior officers visited the room where they were detained but refused to inform the reason of “illegal detention”. The munshi was also commanded to delete the information given by Punjab Police officials, alleges the plea.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

It has alleged that Delhi Police registered the kidnapping FIR at Janakpuri police station only to “set to naught the arrest and investigation” being carried out against Bagga. Delhi Police officials also obtained a search warrant on the basis of the FIR by “concealing relevant and material facts of the lawful arrest of the said accused,” Punjab Police alleged.

“The Delhi Police conduct is totally dubious, illegal, unwarranted, mala fide, unauthorised, who not only misled the Hon’ble Court by assisting the accused but also concealed the factum that the person whom they are presenting as victim in the same FIR is the accused and had been arrested by Punjab Police,” reads the Punjab Police plea.

More from Delhi

Both Haryana Police and Delhi Police earlier denied the allegations regarding illegal detention of police personnel of Punjab Police.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement